TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — According to the National Hurricane Center, Potential Tropical Cyclone (PTC) Two is close to becoming a tropical storm as it moves westward at 18 miles per hour in the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Maximum sustained winds are at 40 miles per hour. PTC Two will continue its trajectory westward through Central America and eventually into the Pacific Ocean.

A few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands is the same tropical wave that's been making its way west-northwestward over the last few days. It's still heading in that direction toward the Lesser Antilles and eastern Caribbean Sea, and will likely fizzle out before early next week.

In the western Gulf of Mexico, the area of low pressure that's been hugging the Texas coast has run out of time for development. It will continue to move inland and produce plentiful rain in parts of the central Gulf Coast states over the next day or so.

Locally, there are no tropical concerns.