Friday morning First to Know forecast (07/29/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's finally Friday! Mainly dry conditions will take us through the morning hours. Plenty of sunshine with some clouds mixed in are what today holds. By the afternoon, scattered rain and rumbles of thunder will pop-up across the area. They will be hit or miss, but a few storms can deliver some steady downpours in a couple locations. High temperatures will climb to the low 90's. Heat indices will flirt with the triple digits.

This weekend will bring hotter and slightly drier weather to South Georgia and the Big Bend. High temperatures may rise into the mid 90's. Heat indices may soar into the neighborhood of 105 degrees during the afternoon. Rain chances hover around 20%. A few isolated showers and storms are certainly a possibility, triggered by the seabreeze each afternoon this weekend.

Next week, a warmer pattern looks to linger with rain chances increasing by midweek.