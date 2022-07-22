Friday morning First to Know forecast (07/22/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Friday! The morning will feature mostly dry conditions with patchy clouds and some patchy fog in our eastern communities. Scattered showers and storms are on tap this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low 90's. Factoring in the humidity, it will probably feel like near the triple digits this afternoon.

Over the weekend, it will be a little warmer with a few scattered showers and storms each day. High temperatures will be in the low to middle 90's. Heat indices, or how it actually feels outside, will be in the neighborhood of 105 degrees during the afternoon hours.

Next week, scattered variety of rain and thunderstorms remain in the daily mix. It may trend on the warmer side, with high temperatures in the low to mid 90's.

For perspective, the average high temperature for this time of year is 92 degrees. Average low is 73 degrees.