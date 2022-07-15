Friday morning First to Know forecast (07/15/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Friday! Clouds and scattered showers are happening this morning already! Expect a pretty soggy day with on and off rain and thunderstorms. It will feel cooler with high temperatures in the middle 80's. Rounds of heavier downpours are looking promising, at times, for some communities. Clouds will be stubborn today with not much sunshine, but that does help prevent that summertime heat from taking over.

For the weekend; expect daily scattered showers and thunderstorms, under partly sunny skies. Some heavier pockets of showers could get going during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 80's. Neither day will be a washout so there should be some time to get outside and enjoy!

Next week, drier conditions should settle back in with a return to our average summer set-up consisting of a few scattered late-day storms and high temperatures in the low 90's.