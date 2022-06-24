TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Friday morning!

We have clear to partly cloudy skies for you in the morning. Today is another day of triple digit temperatures, with highs in the lower 100s. Good news is we can expect this heat wave to give us a break, as we have a low passing by to our eastern counties causing some scattered showers to take place, especially in the peninsular part of Florida. The rest of the Big Bend region and Southwest Georgia can expect to have isolated showers from that low. In the evening, showers will be moving out, leaving behind some party cloudy skies. Tomorrow will come with more scattered showers and storms. Our temperatures are still going to be seasonally warm, with highs in the lower 90s, but at least we will not be seeing triple digit temperatures throughout next week. Rain chances will become more isolated by Sunday and into the beginning of next week, but will increase again by the end of next week.

Another Heat Advisory will be in effect from 10AM to 8PM with feels-like temperatures of about 105° to 110°. This includes all counties in the Big Bend and southwest Georgia, with the exception of Taylor, Lafayette, Dixie, and coastal Jefferson, Wakulla, and Franklin.

