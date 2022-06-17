Friday morning First to Know forecast (06/17/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's finally Friday! The morning will offer partly cloudy skies and a muggy-feel, but we'll begin the day dry. Another blazing hot day is on tap...high temperatures will soar into the upper 90's to low 100's this afternoon. The humidity, of course, making it feel like around 110° this afternoon.

A few scattered pop-up storms may fire up along the seabreeze during the early evening hours. An additional scattering of storms moving in from the north may try to work in during the evening and nighttime hours. There is an isolated chance to see a strong to severe storm with gusty winds being the top concern. Heavy downpours and lightning are also features these storms can bring.

More scorching heat is on the way Saturday! High temperatures again expected around 100°. Isolated storms are possible during the afternoon hours. Some relief comes in for Sunday by way of lower humidity which will be a welcome change! High temperatures Sunday and Monday will be in the mid to upper 90's. However, don't get used to that as high temperatures will be flirting with 100° by midweek once again. Lower humidity should remain which does help cut down on the intensity of the heat.

