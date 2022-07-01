TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Friday and welcome to July! We'll begin the morning dry under partly cloudy skies. Friday will offer sunshine and some clouds throughout the day, followed by scattered rain and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Some storms can produce heavy rain at times that can possibly cause nuisance issues in a few areas. There will be plenty of dryness and sunshine in between, but heavy downpours are a good bet at times. High temperatures will be in the upper 80's to low 90's.

Over the 4th of July Weekend, each afternoon will offer a mix of sunshine and clouds, plus some scattered showers and storms happening on and off. Keep an eye on the forecast when you're outside enjoying the festivities. Some heavier pockets of rain are possible throughout the holiday weekend. But, it won't be a complete washout! High temperatures will range from the upper 80's to lower 90's accompanied by summertime humidity.

Next week, a slight warming trend can get going with daily afternoon storm chances in the mix.