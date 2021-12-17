Friday morning First Alert forecast (12/17/2021)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Friday! Dense Fog Advisories are in effect across the entire area this morning until 10am. Visibility is low so be sure to carve out some extra time for the morning commute. Clouds will prevail this morning with temperatures in the lower 60's and light winds. Highs this afternoon will climb into the upper 70's with peeks of sunshine amid lingering clouds Friday. Saturday will be the last of these really warm days as a cold front approaches the western counties, then shifts south on Sunday. Scattered showers will accompany the front with the bulk of our weekend rain chance on Sunday morning. A second wave will activate more rain with colder temps Tuesday, with clearing to follow.

