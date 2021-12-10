Friday morning First Alert Forecast (12/10/2021)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Friday morning! It's a milder start outside this morning with temperatures in the upper 40's and lower 50's with cloudy skies, light winds, and some patchy fog for the commute. Be sure to drive slow and carve out a few extra minutes for the drive. We're going to see fog clear away by mid-morning as high temperatures climb into the upper 70's this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. There's limited rain potential today for the tri-state area to the west of Tallahassee, although most of us should remain dry until tomorrow afternoon. Highs on Saturday will also near 80° which is close to a record high temperature and well above normal for mid-December. Expect a cold front to approach by tomorrow evening with showers and storms passing through the region on Saturday night into early Sunday morning. That cold front will pass through by Sunday morning as skies clear through the day, with cooler temperatures returning into next week.

