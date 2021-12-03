Friday morning First Alert Forecast (12/03/2021)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Friday morning! It's a mild and foggy start to the day with a warmer feel and limited visibility. Dense Fog Advisories are in effect until 9am so be sure to take some extra time for the morning commute. Our warmer forecast continues into the weekend with highs expected to top out in the mid 70's with partly cloudy skies and no chance for rain. Morning lows will be a bit warmer than lately, only falling down into the 40's and 50's. A cold front will reach the area Monday with some scattered rain action, but only a slight drop in the temperature trend. A few more showers and storms are possible in parts of the Southeast toward the middle of next week.

