Friday morning First Alert Forecast (01/14/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Friday morning! It's a cold and clear start to the day as temperatures sit in the upper 30's and lower 40's. We're going to see another gorgeous day across the Big Bend and southern Georgia like Thursday as skies stay sunny with winds from the northwest and high temperatures around the mid 60's. The weekend becomes more unsettled with a strengthening low-pressure system diving out of the Ohio Valley and a separate one from the Plains combining with it. The result locally will be windier conditions, a cloudy sky, and developing rain. Widespread rain will fill into the area from the west by Saturday night and cold rainy conditions will continue through the first half of Sunday. Totals through Sunday will be around 1-3", and a few isolated thunderstorms closer to the coast can be gustier and briefly severe. A clearing trend will start later Sunday as temperatures fall to chilly levels for most of the first part of next week with mornings back near freezing.

