Friday evening First to Know Tropics Check (11/18/22)

Posted at 2:28 PM, Nov 18, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The tropics are expected to remain quiet over the next week with no new tropical developments anticipated within the next 5 days in the Atlantic basin (as per the latest National Hurricane Center update). The final day of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season is November 30th!

