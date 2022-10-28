Friday evening First to Know Tropics Check (10/28/22)

A small area of low pressure has formed roughly 200 miles southwest of Bermuda in the western Atlantic Ocean, and is producing very limited shower and storm activity. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is giving this area a low chance for development over the next 5 days as it will meet stronger upper-level winds later this weekend, causing it to fizzle out before it gains strength.

In the eastern Caribbean, a broader area of low pressure is firing off widespread showers and storms. The NHC highlights this with a high chance for development over the next 5 days as it is forecast to move west or west-northwest through the warm Caribbean Sea over the next few days. A tropical depression may form this weekend and long-range projects do keep this on a westerly track towards Central America late next week. The First to Know Weather Team will monitor any changes but so far everything looks quiet for us here at home over the next week!