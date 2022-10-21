Friday evening First to Know Tropics Check (10/21/22)

There is one new area of interest that has popped up in the Atlantic basin...although this time it's in the central Atlantic Ocean and it's a non-tropical area of low pressure!

It's located a little less than 2,000 miles east of Bermuda and is projected to move westward across the subtropical Atlantic waters over the next week at around 20 miles per hour. The National Hurricane Center is highlighting this zone at a low chance for development over the next 5 days. However, if it can reach warmer waters to its west, some development may occur as it moves closer to the mid-Atlantic region of the US.

Other than that, the rest of the tropics are expected to remain quiet over the next week. The First to Know Weather team will monitor any changes that may arise and let you know right away what's going on!