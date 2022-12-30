Friday evening First to Know forecast (12/30/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Friday! Cloudy skies this evening with rain and storms approaching from the west later tonight. Scattered rain and storms will last overnight into Saturday. Some pockets of heavy rain are possible with a general 1-2 inches of rainfall accumulation expected. An isolated storm or two may produce strong, gusty winds. Showers and storms will linger through Saturday afternoon, but the showers will wind down heading into the evening hours; just in time for all of the New Year's Eve festivities! Saturday will also be cloudy, humid, breezy, and warm with high temperatures in the low 70's.

New Year's Day will be dry with decreasing clouds and breaks of sunshine by the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid 70's! Low temperatures will be in the mid 50's by Monday morning. Monday will stay dry under partly cloudy skies; high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70's. Rain and storms will return on Tuesday and Wednesday. Severe storms may be possible, so stay tuned for the latest First to Know forecast updates.

Much of this week will stay warm and humid with high temperatures in the low 70's Tuesday through Thursday. Low temperatures Tuesday morning through Thursday morning will be in the upper 50's to low 60's. By Friday, full sunshine will return with cooler daytime high temperatures in the low 60's.