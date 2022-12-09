Friday evening First to Know forecast (12/09/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Friday! This evening will be quiet and mild with a few passing clouds! Areas of patchy fog may develop late tonight and continue into Saturday morning. Low temperatures should be in the mid 50's by Saturday morning. Saturday looks beautiful under a mix of sun and clouds. It will be warm and a bit humid with high temperatures around 80° in the afternoon. Saturday should trend mostly dry with low temperatures in the mid 50's by Sunday morning. More clouds may enter the picture on Sunday with high temperatures in the upper 70's accompanied by a humid-feel. There could be a few stray showers during the evening hours on Sunday, especially in South Georgia. Monday looks pretty similar featuring a mix of sun and clouds with a chance for a few scattered, hit or miss showers during the day. This week will stay humid and warm with high temperatures in the mid 70's Monday through Thursday. A strong cold front is set to arrive during the midweek timeframe which will kick off scattered rain and storms on Wednesday and Thursday. Stay tuned for the latest forecasts to get the most updated timing and impacts. By next Friday, much colder air should finally arrive!