Friday evening First to Know forecast (11/18/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Friday! It's going to be a very chilly evening under mainly clear skies! Clouds will work their way in overnight with low temperatures dipping down to the mid to upper 30's by Saturday morning! Bundle up this weekend because it'll stay chilly Saturday and Sunday! Expect mostly cloudy skies both Saturday and Sunday with a few scattered showers possible on Saturday evening and early Sunday morning. High temperatures this weekend will only top out in the mid to upper 50's so keep those jackets and sweatshirts on hand!

Milder weather moves in next week with high temps climbing into the mid to upper 60's on Monday and Tuesday. Clouds will linger for much of this week with intermittent breaks of sunshine. Expect scattered showers on Tuesday with some leftover, stray showers possible on Wednesday through Friday. Thanksgiving should trend mainly dry and warmer with high temperatures around 70°.

