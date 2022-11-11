Friday evening First to Know forecast (11/11/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Out with Nicole and in with the cold! There are no more tropical threats across our area as Nicole has weakened to a tropical depression on its journey towards the Northeast United States.

This weekend, much chillier air will move into the Big Bend and South Georgia by Sunday. First, Friday evening will feature decreasing cloud cover and a humid-feel. By morning, there could be some areas of patchy fog and low temperatures will stay mild around 60 degrees. One more warm day is on tap Saturday with a mix of sunshine and clouds; high temperatures will climb to the upper 70's to lower 80's. It'll be a bit humid with a chance for a stray shower during the evening, though we should trend mostly dry areawide!

Sunday brings much colder air that will linger for a couple days! By Sunday morning, low temperatures should tumble down into the mid 40's. Sunday will be bright, sunny, and there will be no humidity! However, high temperatures will only climb to the low to mid 60's in the afternoon! Grab the jackets and sweatshirts for Sunday and keep them handy because it'll get even colder by Monday morning. Low temps Monday morning may drop into the upper 30's to start the day. Monday only brings high temperatures into the mid to upper 60's with no humidity and plenty of sunshine.

The next chance for scattered rain and a thunderstorm or two arrives on Tuesday. High temperatures Tuesday through Friday will be in the middle 60's. Wednesday through Friday should trend mainly dry. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40's Wednesday-Friday.