Friday evening First to Know forecast (10/28/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Friday! We have a busy weekend ahead across the Big Bend and South Georgia with Halloween festivities, FAMU's Homecoming, and FSU's football game! Let's start with tonight's weather which will feature partly cloudy skies, accompanied by mild and humid conditions. Low temperatures will be in the low 60's by Saturday morning. Expect increasing clouds on Saturday, however it should trend mostly dry with high temperatures in the upper 70's to low 80's. It'll be muggy on Saturday with only a stray shower possible during the late-day hours. On Sunday, there's a better chance for a few scattered showers and a hit or miss thunderstorm, especially in our western communities. High temperatures will be in the upper 70's to lower 80's on Sunday and it'll remain humid and breezy. There could be a leftover shower in our eastern communities on Monday morning, but by Halloween night it'll be dry and mostly clear everywhere! Overall, this weekend's rain totals will be generally unimpressive with less than half an inch of rain expected. Therefore, this weekend will not be a washout at all so don't cancel plans this weekend!

The rest of the work week will be warm and mainly dry. High temperatures will be in the upper 70's to low 80's. The next chance for rain arrives on Wednesday but it should be minimal!