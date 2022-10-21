Friday evening First to Know forecast (10/21/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's finally Friday and tonight looks spectacular for any outdoor plans! It'll be crisp and refreshing with clear skies; low temperatures will still drop below average into the upper 30's to low 40's by Saturday morning. While jackets are a must for early Saturday morning activities, the afternoon offers a steady warm-up with high temperatures climbing into the upper 70's. Nighttime brings more clear skies and low temps won't be as cold in the mid to upper 40's!

It'll be a pleasant and comfortable weekend all the way through as we pull out of this winter-like cold snap we had this week! Sunday brings even more sunny skies and a warmer-feel with high temperatures in the low 80's. Hopefully you can get outside and enjoy the weather this weekend because it'll be so beautiful and inviting!

The weather stays dry through early next week with sunshine and a few clouds. High temperatures stay warm in the low to mid 80's through the upcoming work week. It'll turn humid on Wednesday with a slight chance for scattered showers and a few storms on Wednesday. There could be a few leftover showers Thursday but a drying trend should occur to close out the work week.

