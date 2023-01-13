Friday evening First to Know forecast (1/13/23)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Friday the 13th! It's going to be a cold and windy evening with decreasing clouds later tonight. Winds are coming from the northwest around 6-12 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph possible. This can lead to wind chills in the 30's tonight and eventually the mid 20's by Saturday morning. Low temperatures, independent from the wind, will dip into the low 30's by Saturday morning. Be sure to stay warm and protect your plants and pets this weekend! Saturday will stay breezy and chilly under plenty of sunshine; high temperatures will only be in the low 50's in the afternoon. Sunday morning looks to be even colder with low temperatures in the upper 20's to low 30's. Luckily, winds will be much calmer by then, but there is a Freeze Watch in effect for our eastern counties Sunday morning. Sunday will bring mostly sunshine and high temperatures in the low 60's!

Another cold morning is in store to start the work week on Monday morning with low temperatures in the low 30's. However, a gradual warming trend will unfold this week with high temperatures Monday afternoon in the mid to upper 60's. Tuesday through Friday's high temperatures will rise into the 70's each day with a small chance for a few showers on Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday brings the next best chance for widespread rain. Low temperatures this week will be milder in the upper 40's Tuesday morning, and the 50's Wednesday through Friday mornings.