Friday evening First to Know forecast (09/16/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Friday! Some moisture is creeping back into the Big Bend so a few hit-or-miss showers and storms are possible this evening in the southeast Big Bend. Drier air is still holding strong north of I-10. South Georgia and the western Big Bend will likely see a mainly dry and beautiful Friday evening. Expect clearing skies overnight with low temperatures in the low 70's.

This weekend, an upper level system over the Florida peninsula can provide some energy for a few scattered showers and storms in our eastern communities. This is possible both Saturday and Sunday during the late-day hours. Much of our northern and western communities should trend rain-free, with some lingering drier air in place. Rain chances this weekend will be around 40%. High temperatures will climb to the upper 80's and it'll remain humid.

Next week will deliver a warming and drying trend with almost zero chances for rain everyday. High temperatures will be in the low 90's with slightly humid conditions.