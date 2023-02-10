Friday evening First To Know Forecast (02/10/23)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Rounds of rain, sometimes heavy, will continue the rest of tonight and again on Saturday. Areas of flooding can be a concern, especially in poor drainage areas or places that have already picked up several inches of rain over the last few hours. A Flood Watch is in effect through Sunday morning across most of the Big Bend and South Georgia. Be sure to drive carefully and avoid flooded roadways. A couple stronger storms may develop on Saturday, with gusty winds and a brief waterspout/weak tornado possible. Showers will exit the region by early Sunday morning, with decreasing clouds during the day. High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be chilly in the 50's and 60's. Sunday will be windy, as well. Low temperatures will dip into the 30's and 40's Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday mornings. Early next week, sunshine will return and we'll see a gradual warm-up. High temperatures will climb through the upper 60's/low 70's early week, and into the upper 70's by midweek. Showers and a few storms look to return through the middle and latter part of next week.