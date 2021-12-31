Friday evening First Alert forecast (12/31/2021)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Your New Year's Eve night will be generally cloudy with a few sprinkles and misty conditions in areas of low clouds and fog. Temperatures will fall toward 70° later tonight and stay there all through the early morning hours. Lows will hover around 70°. A steadier south wind will be noticed tomorrow amid unusually balmy conditions for the first day of January. Saturday's highs will be in the 70s near the coast and eastern Big Bend to the lower 80s elsewhere. Sunday brings the big change back to colder weather next week. Before it happens, though, Sunday will be breezy with increasing chances for showers, rain, thunderstorms, and a few severe storms with gustier winds and a couple of tornadoes. The storm risk will decrease from west to east by Sunday night.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist