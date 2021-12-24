Friday evening First Alert forecast (12/24/2021)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The mainly clear sky will prevail through this Christmas Eve evening. Overnight conditions will be (nearly) calm and (mostly) bright with stars before patchy fog develops before sunrise. Christmas morning lows will fall into the mid 40s east to mid 50s west and near the Forgotten Coast. The warming trend will be obvious during Christmas afternoon with sun and a few clouds, and temperatures topping out in the low to mid 70s area-wide. It's the start of an extended warm period with daily highs between 75° and 80° and morning lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Morning fog is likely each day, with a partly cloudy sky each afternoon. A slightly higher chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms toward New Year's weekend.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist