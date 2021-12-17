Friday evening First Alert forecast (12/17/2021)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The current warmth stretches into the first part of the weekend, along with the scattered cloud cover. Isolated early evening showers are possible in tri-state/Lake Seminole counties. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to partly clear. Readings this evening will drop into the 60s, and level off for lows around 60°. Patchy dense fog is again possible. South winds will be steady Saturday with broken cloudiness, thickening late in the day ahead of a line of rain and few thunderstorms late at night. Highs will top out around 80°. A couple of storms can create strong wind gusts in the tri-state region. Showers will be scattered across the area Sunday morning, decreasing by afternoon. A bit of cool air arrives early next week, but a system from the Gulf will re-generate showers and rain and cause further cooling for Tuesday through Thursday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist