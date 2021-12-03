Friday evening First Alert forecast (12/03/2021)

The weather pattern won't be very active this weekend. Saturday and Sunday mornings will start with areas of fog, which can be locally dense. The fog will break through mid-morning and allow sunshine for the remainder of the day. Passing clouds are possible, causing some filtering sunlight effect and partial blockage, but no rain is anticipated. Forecast lows tonight will be not as cold, around 50°, and Saturday's temps will peak in the mid 70s. Sunday afternoon will be just slightly cooler in the lower 70s. Next week looks to be more active with more moisture, continued mild temperatures, and a series of cold fronts and low-pressure systems that will trigger times of rain and thunder. Monday's rain coverage will be isolated to western areas, but can become more widespread by midweek.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

