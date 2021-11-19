Friday evening First Alert forecast (11/19/2021)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Today's cold front has created a clear sky and a seasonable amount of chill for the night ahead. Forecast temperatures will fall into the 60s and 50s, heading for the mid 40s to low 50s for lows. Highs Saturday will climb back toward 70° with times of sunshine and passing clouds. Sunday will become partly sunny to mostly cloudy with some shower development near the coast and in the I-75 corridor. A strong cold front Monday will cause more scattered shower activity and a drastic fall in temps; a widespread frost and/or freeze is expected Wednesday morning before temperatures recover on Thanksgiving Day and beyond.

No disturbances are expected to become tropical lows over the weekend and through next week.