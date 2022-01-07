Friday evening First Alert forecast (01/07/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The weekend will start off with a clear sky this evening and temperatures falling to chilly levels tonight. Nighttime readings will dip into the 40s quickly after sundown, eventually reaching low temps in the mid and upper 30s area-wide. Frost can develop if the winds remain calm for a while. Saturday starts sunny but becomes scattered with a few afternoon clouds. Highs will rise well into the 60s. Sunday will be warmer, but cloudier as well. Those clouds will lead to higher chances for a few showers and isolated storms in western areas by late in the day with highs in the 70s. More rainy zones are likely to linger into Monday before temps take another cooldown for several days next week.

