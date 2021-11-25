Freeze Watch in place for much of South Georgia Saturday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We hope you enjoyed your Thanksgiving! Nature served up a wonderful dish of sunny skies and mild weather.

Speaking of mild, Friday morning won't be as cold. In fact, you can get away with wearing the hoodies and sweatshirts and temperatures start off around 50F. There is the small chance for an early morning shower, especially for those of us in Southwest Georgia. The cool will stick around for the afternoon with a good breeze out of the north and clearing skies.

Bring in the plants before you head to bed Friday. A cold front and clear skies will allow for temperatures to tumble into the low to mid 30s in spots. Much of South Georgia is under a freeze watch for Saturday morning. The afternoon will be cool and sunny.

Clouds roll in Sunday. Very slight chance for a shower or two. However, much of the area will be cloudy and dry with peaks of sunshine and cool temperatures.