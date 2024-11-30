Freeze warning in effect as all inland areas dip below freezing Sunday morning

Temperatures after sunset Saturday evening are already dipping into the 40s across much of the area as skies are clear and air remains crisp. Overnight, clear skies and calming winds help a steady cooling trend that sees temperatures in the 30s before midnight before dropping into the lower 30s for lows early Sunday morning for all inland areas. A Freeze Warning is in effect from 11pm to 7am for the expectation of widespread frost early Sunday morning and the potential threat the cold weather will pose outdoors for the 4 P's: people, pets, plants, and pipes.

As you bundle up Sunday morning, expect to retain most of your layers throughout the day as temperatures reach the 50s by 10am before peaking in the lower 60s by the middle of the afternoon. Skies remain sunny and dry throughout the day with a very light breeze developing by the afternoon out of the north-northwest. Temperatures remain below our average high of 69 degrees and average low of 45.

These below average temperatures continue into the workweek with lows in the 20s and 30s and highs in the 50s through Wednesday. Skies remain sunny before temperatures rebound to the upper 60s and low 70s for highs by the end of the week. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out Thursday or Friday with partly cloudy skies, but there is no expectation of widespread rain at this time.

December is starting off on a cold note this year!