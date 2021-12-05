Foggy start to Monday; warm temperatures and rain this week

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — It's going to be a quiet Sunday evening with patchy clouds and temperatures staying mild. Low temperatures will be in the 50's.

Later tonight, more fog will develop across South Georgia and the Big Bend. Areas of dense fog are possible during the overnight and into Monday morning. Visibility can drop down to less than one-half of a mile. Make sure you take it slow when you hit the roads for the Monday morning commute! Once the fog lifts during the late morning, Monday should be mostly dry with high temperatures in the mid-70's. Expect breaks of sunshine and a small chance for a shower during the late-day.

Warm temperatures will continue through this week and into the weekend. Daytime high temperatures will be in the 70's and humidity will be slightly noticeable. Showers and a storm or two will likely arrive on Wednesday. Some showers and a rumble of thunder may linger into Thursday.

Friday and Saturday should trend partly sunny and mostly dry, but there is a low-end chance for a shower.

