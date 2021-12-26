Foggy start followed by some afternoon sun

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WTXL) — It's a foggy one to begin Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the Big Bend and much of South Georgia until 9:00 a.m. Sunday. Fog will give way to sunny breaks late this morning.

It is a cool start to the day. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds and a calm breeze.

Foggy spots develop again Monday morning. Expect a cool and comfortable start. Monday afternoon will feature a mix of sun and clouds and spring-like weather with highs in close to 80F. There is a small chance for a passing shower past lunch. However, the umbrellas are not needed.

Nature adds some more cloud cover to the mix Tuesday with a small chance for a couple of passing showers during the day. Daytime highs will range from mid to upper 70s through Saturday. Chances for rain and storms increase once we head into Thursday and Friday. There is the potential for a couple of strong storms toward the end of the week.