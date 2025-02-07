Foggy areas Saturday morning make way for more afternoon sunshine and warmth

Temperatures in the mid 70s Friday afternoon are kicking off a warm and calm weather weekend! Clouds overhead Friday evening will lessen in coverage overnight as temperatures fall through the 70s and 60s, bottoming out in the low 60s early Saturday morning. With dewpoint temperatures also in the lower 60s, this means fog will begin to form as early as midnight and last as late as the mid-morning hours as temperatures remain in the lower 60s. Dense fog is expected for boaters out on the Gulf, so please be careful out there!

Saturday begins with foggy conditions before sunshine peaks through for most around 9/10 am. This will help warm temperatures through the 70s and into the low 80s by mid-afternoon. Fog can stick around a bit longer in coastal areas, helping keep those areas in the 70s for highs. Mostly sunny skies take over during the afternoon, making for a great day to get outdoors. Keep in mind that it will stay humid!

The weekend ends on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and highs returning to the 80s. Monday brings a very isolated chance at a shower with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies as highs reach the upper 70s with lows in the upper 50s. Isolated to scattered storms come into play late next week as temperatures remain above average.