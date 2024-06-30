Flood Watch in effect for most Big Bend and South Georgia counties until 11 pm

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Flood Watch has been issued for all local counties except Suwannee, Hamilton, Echols, and Clinch counties until 11pm EDT Sunday. This includes the cities of Tallahassee and Valdosta.

ABC 27 First To Know Weather

Heavy rainfall over much of the area Saturday evening has saturated the ground in many of our neighborhoods, with as much as a radar estimated 9.5 inches of rain falling last night in eastern Gadsden county. A good chunk of the area has seen at least 5 inches of radar estimated rainfall since yesterday afternoon, including much of Leon, Grady, and Mitchell counties.

Throughout the rest of Sunday evening, scattered showers and storms are expected across the Big Bend and South Georgia, making the rain coverage hit-or-miss. However, due to the already saturated surfaces, it will only take a brief heavy downpour with rainfall rates over an inch per hour to cause ponding on roadways.

Low lying areas susceptible to runoff and flooding are especially vulnerable this afternoon, so make sure to turn around, don't drown if you encounter a flooded roadway.

Keep an eye on the radar and any flood warnings that may develop this evening. We;ll continue to keep you updated here at ABC 27 First To Know Weather.