Flood recovery will be helped by dry weather lasting through the weekend

A dry and sunny day has been welcome across the region to end the week after heavy rain and flooding on Thursday. Temperatures in the 70s this afternoon came along with clear skies that will continue through the overnight hours. Temperatures will fall through the 60s and 50s overnight with lows bottoming out in the upper 40s early tomorrow morning.

This weekend will begin with sunny skies and a light wind out of the north, helping to filter in dry and sunny weather for Saturday. Temperatures will rise steadily throughout the day with highs reaching the low 80s during the mid afternoon hours. Humidity will remain on the low side with comfortable conditions continuing into next week.

Mid 80s work their way into the forecast to start the workweek with overnight lows in the 50s. Rain stays away in the forecast for the majority of the next 7 days, with the next chance at an isolated shower or storm not coming until Friday of next week. By the end of next week, highs will be in the upper 80s with lows in the low to mid 60s.