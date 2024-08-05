Flash Flood Emergency in effect for Suwannee County until 6:15 pm EDT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — BREAKING: FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY in effect for Suwannee County.

Over 12 inches of rain has fallen in the past 12 hours in parts of Suwannee County, and significant flooding is ongoing within the region.

Rainfall rates of around 1-2 inches per hour are ongoing as steady rain continues to sit over Suwannee County.

Do not drive until further notice within the county and remember to turn around, don't drown if you encounter flooded roadways.

If possible, move to higher ground and avoid low lying areas for your safety.

We'll continue to update you at ABC 27 First To Know Weather with updates on this breaking situation and Debby's overall impacts throughout the afternoon.