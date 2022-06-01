First to Know Weather Tropics Check (06/01/22)

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Welcome to the 2022 Hurricane Season which officially starts today, June 1st!

And right on cue...a broad area of low pressure, partially related to the remnants of Agatha, has a 70% chance for tropical development over the next 2 days. That's according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). That area of low pressure is just off the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, in the northwestern Caribbean Sea. NHC is forecasting this area of low pressure to move northeastward towards the southeastern Gulf of Mexico over the next 2 days. This path will take the storm near western Cuba, the Florida Keys, and South Florida throughout Friday into Saturday. If the storm can gain enough strength, it may get the name Alex, which is the first name on the Atlantic Hurricane Season list.

The NHC has also identified a weak surface trough out in the open Atlantic Ocean. This only has a 10% chance for development and will continue to move northeast, away from the United States (US).

A weak front will slide into the Southeast US late this week. This will likely steer any potential tropical disturbances away from South Georgia and the Big Bend. The ABC 27 First To Know Weather Team will continue to monitor the progression of this storm, but no local impacts are expected.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First To Know Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.

