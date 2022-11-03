First to Know 4-To-Go Forecast Thursday morning (11/3/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Thursday! This morning may bring some areas of patchy fog to start the day. Otherwise, there will be plenty of sunshine this afternoon with high temperatures warming up into the lower 80's. Mainly clear skies will be around tonight and low temperatures will cool down to the mid 50's by Friday morning.

More dry weather and warmer than average temperatures are on tap Friday through early next week. There could be a stray shower or two this weekend, but we should trend mostly dry everywhere. It is going to turn more humid this weekend, too. High temperatures Friday through Monday will be in the middle 80's. Expect plenty of sunshine Friday, with more scattered clouds in the mix this weekend. Low temperatures Saturday morning will cool down to the mid to upper 50's. Next week, low temperatures climb into the lower 60's. Don't forget to set the clocks back on Sunday morning!

Better rain chances may arrive by the middle of next week which could bring high temperatures closer to average in the mid 70's.