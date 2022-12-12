First to Know 4-To-Go Forecast Monday morning (12/12/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Monday morning! Some areas of patchy fog and a few light showers can be expected to kickstart your Monday morning! Monday will feature mostly cloudy skies with intermittent breaks of sunshine at times! There could be a few more stray showers during the day with high temperatures this afternoon in the lower 70's. Partly cloudy skies will be around tonight with low temperatures in the mid 50's by Tuesday morning. Tuesday should trend mostly dry under a mix of sunshine and clouds; high temperatures will be in the low 70's.

Big changes are coming our way by midweek as a strong cold front is set to arrive to shake things up a bit! This cold front will prompt scattered rain and storms late Wednesday through Thursday afternoon. There is an isolated chance some of these storms might be on the strong to severe side, packing some gusty winds. Be sure to stay tuned for the latest forecasts to get a better idea on the exact timing and impacts from these midweek storms. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70's on Wednesday and Thursday.

After the front passes, much cooler and drier air will arrive by Friday accompanied by plenty of sunshine. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 50's to lower 60's. Cool air looks to linger through the weekend too, with high temperatures in the upper 50's on Saturday and Sunday!