First to Know 4-To-Go Forecast Friday morning (12/16/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Friday! We have a cold morning on the way so bust out the jackets and keep them handy because we're locking in to a chilly pattern that will stick around for days to come! Friday will be gorgeous under bright sunshine with refreshing high temperatures in the low 60's this afternoon. Tonight will bring clear skies and more cold low temperatures in the upper 30's by Saturday morning. Clouds will be on the increase on Saturday with only peeks of sunshine and high temperatures in the low 60's. A few showers are possible Saturday, especially during the late evening hours. Any leftover showers should wrap up overnight, making way for a mostly dry and chilly Sunday. Sunday should deliver a mix of sunshine and clouds with afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 50's.

The cool weather will linger into the upcoming work week. Monday through Thursday will feature high temperatures in the low 60's. Morning low's on Monday will be around the freezing mark in the low 30's. The rest of the week should bring morning low temperatures back into the low 40's Tuesday through Thursday. A few scattered showers are possible on Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies. Otherwise, each day should be pleasant with a blend of sunshine and clouds.