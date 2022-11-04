First to Know 4-To-Go Forecast Friday morning (11/4/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's finally Friday and the weather is looking beautiful to close out the work week today! This morning, there could be some areas of patchy fog, especially in the southeast Big Bend and South Georgia. Otherwise, Friday will be filled with sunshine and comfortable conditions. High temperatures will climb to the low to mid 80's this afternoon. Tonight will feature a few scattered clouds along with a mild-feel; low temperatures should be in the low 60's by Saturday morning.

This weekend, it will feel a lot more humid outside and it's going to stay very warm. Saturday brings an increase in cloud cover with a couple stray showers possible in the evening, especially concentrated in our eastern communities near I-75 and the Suwannee River Valley. Sunday should offer breaks of sunshine with a few stray showers possible during the day as a weak cold front approaches from the west. Overall, the weekend should trend mostly dry with plenty of opportunities to get outdoors! High temperatures this weekend will be in the middle 80's...trending almost 10° above average for this time of year! Low temps this weekend will be in the low 60's.

Early next week trends dry and warm on Monday and Tuesday; high temps will be in the lower 80's with a less-humid feel. Low temps stay in the lower 60's.

Rain chances increase during the middle through late next week. It's also going to turn breezy midweek and stay breezy through late next week. High temperatures Wednesday and Thursday should drop closer to average in the middle 70's. The better rain chances/breezy conditions come in response to an area of low pressure expected to develop near the Bahamas this weekend. It is forecast to drift towards the Florida peninsula next week. No major impacts are anticipated at this point. And locally, we could certainly use any rain that we can get since many western communities in the Big Bend and South Georgia are currently in severe drought conditions with moderate drought/abnormally dry conditions impacting the rest of the local area.