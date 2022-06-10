First to Know 4-To-Go forecast (06/10/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Friday! Waking up to warm and humid conditions again accompanied by some cloud cover in the Big Bend. There's more opportunity for some clear skies in South Georgia. Coastal showers and rumbles of thunder are possible this morning. Otherwise, the morning will bring a dry start. Expect some breaks of sunshine today, with high temperatures climbing into the upper 80's in the Big Bend to low 90's in South Georgia. Scattered showers and storms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours. Some good downpours, lightning, and gusty winds are what some of today's storms can offer, but it will be hit or miss activity.

This weekend will bring on and off rain and thunder. Saturday and Sunday will not be washouts, and there could be times of sunshine. But, there is a chance for scattered showers and storms both days. High temperatures will be in the upper 80's and it will be quite humid.

A warm-up is going to take hold next week with high temperatures gradually climbing through the 90's. Daily storm chances look promising.