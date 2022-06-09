First to Know 4-To-Go forecast (06/09/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Thursday morning! The mugginess will hit you when you walk out the door this morning! Expect Thursday to bring a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the low 90's. This afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop. A few storms may pack a bit of a punch, with gusty winds being the top concern. Storms may deliver heavy downpours and lightning, as well. Later this evening, clouds will linger and so will the humidity. Low temperatures should stay in the low 70's.

An overall unsettled pattern looks to stick around through the weekend. Friday brings more afternoon scattered storms and high temperatures in the low 90's.

Clouds and rain will come in waves on Saturday which will cool high temperatures down into the mid to upper 80's. Some showers and a few rumbles of thunder may linger into Sunday. Somewhat of a clearing trend will try to set up as we close out the weekend.

A big warm-up is in store heading into next week with daily summertime storm chances present.