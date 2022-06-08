First to Know 4-To-Go forecast (06/08/2022)

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Wednesday morning! Some areas of patchy fog possible early this morning, especially in our eastern counties. Otherwise, starting the day off quiet and muggy with temperatures in the low 70's!

It's going to be another hot one across South Georgia and the Big Bend, as high temperatures are expected to rise into the mid to upper 90's! Factoring in the humidity, it will probably feel like around 100 degrees this afternoon. Stay cool, dress lightly, and drink plenty of water throughout your Wednesday. Overall, today will offer a blend of sunshine and clouds, accompanied by an isolated shower or rumble of thunder during the late-day hours. Good news is most of the area will trend dry thanks to nearby high pressure suppressing rain coverage.

The rest of the work week will bring more heat and humidity! High temperatures on Thursday and Friday should climb into the mid 90's again. However, there's a better chance for more scattered storms to develop during the late afternoon and evening. Some of those storms can produce gusty winds in isolated instances. That's all due to an approaching front that looks to stall out across the region this weekend. This will lead to an unsettled pattern lingering over the weekend with on and off rain and storm chances. High temperatures will cool off slightly into the upper 80's by then.