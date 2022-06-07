First to Know 4-To-Go forecast (06/07/2022)

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Tuesday morning! Waking up to clear skies and plenty of sunshine to start the day! We're in store for a warm-up starting today as high temperatures this afternoon will climb into the low 90's! As high pressure builds in over the region, rain chances will be very low during the late-day hours. There could be a stray shower or rumble of thunder, but it will be isolated.

Wednesday and Thursday look to be the hottest days of the week. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid 90's. Factoring in the humidity, it will likely feel like around 100 degrees. Remember to stay hydrated, dress lightly, and take breaks in the shade when outside for extended periods. Also, try to avoid walking pets during the hottest part of the day so their paws don't burn! Each day will bring a mix of sunshine and clouds, with a few late-day storms. Thursday will likely have more storms popping up which will help cool things down a bit!

Rain and storm chances will be returning by Friday and lasting through the weekend. High temperatures will go from the low 90's Friday to the upper 80's by Saturday. That's due to the presence of more cloud cover and widespread showers and storms expected. Indoor plans might be best for Saturday.