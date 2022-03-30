First to Know 4-To-Go Forecast (03/30/2022)

Good Wednesday morning! It's going to be a mild start to the day with scattered clouds streaming in from the west. Strong winds will pick up this afternoon with gusts up to 40 miles per hour possible. We'll stay dry today, but those winds are a direct result of an approaching system that will produce severe weather on Thursday.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect later this morning through Thursday to account for those strong gusts.

Wednesday's strong southerly winds will also prompt a Coastal Flood Watch for the Big Bend coast from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. Winds can cause minor coastal flooding. Waters could rise anywhere from 2 to 4 feet above ground level along the coastline.

Back to the severe weather risk on Thursday. A strong line of storms will approach our western counties in the pre-dawn hours Thursday morning. This line will advance eastward throughout the morning and afternoon hours. While the line should generally weaken during the day, there is still a threat of damaging wind gusts and possibly an isolated tornado or two. Heavy rainfall is also a concern, especially in areas that have received so much rain over the last few weeks. The storms should exit our eastern counties by the late afternoon.

Friday trends mostly dry, but rain makes a comeback on Saturday. There could be a few rumbles of thunder on Saturday, as well. Much of the rain looks to occur in the Big Bend, which may exacerbate any flooding issues. Showers should end by early Sunday with drier weather on tap to start the work week.