First to Know 4-To-Go Forecast (03/28/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Here's your forecast for the next four hours:

Good Monday morning! Cool temperatures in the low 50's will greet us this morning with some areas of patchy fog possible for the commute! The rest of Monday will be delightful. A steady warm-up will commence today as high temperatures are expected to be in the low 80's. It'll be mostly sunny and comfortable!

Low temperatures will cool down to the low 50's by Tuesday morning under mainly clear skies. Patchy fog is possible again Tuesday morning.

The warming trend will continue through midweek! High temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday should climb into the 80's, with a mix of sunshine and clouds on tap each day. It'll turn breezy Wednesday with a slight uptick in humidity.

A wet and stormy pattern will arrive Thursday and it looks to hang around into the weekend. Storms on Thursday could have the potential to be stronger with gusty winds possible at times. Friday won't be a washout, but Saturday looks to bring a renewed chance at more rain and storms. The dreary pattern will likely stick around through Sunday.