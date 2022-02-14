First to Know 4-To-Go Forecast (02/14/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Here's your forecast for the next four hours:

WTXL

Bundle Up!

It's a frigid walk outside. Temperatures are in the upper 20s to begin Monday. Nature gives everyone a dose of vitamin d this afternoon with temperatures warming into the low 60s. Expect a cool and quite evening.

Tuesday starts cold with some cloud cover. The afternoon will be milder with highs in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be the best day of the next 7 to get outside with afternoon highs in the mid 70s. Storms return to the region as we head into the end of the work week as well as another cool-down.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First Alert Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.