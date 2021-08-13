First Alert Weather Day Sunday and Monday ahead of Fred

(WTXL) — Tropical Depression Fred is weak, but the Big Bend region will still receive some of its effects in the not-too-distant future.

Fred is moving west-northwest at 12 mph, with its center over the northern coast of Cuba. The system has highest sustained winds of 35 mph.

Fred will move into the warmer waters of the Florida Straits tonight and the southeastern Gulf later Saturday. As it moves west-northwest, some strengthening is set to happen, but it will be gradual and not likely rapid.

The moisture with Fred will result in times of heavy rain along the south and western Florida peninsula Saturday. Rain will likely reach the Big Bend area by later Sunday.

Squally weather with occasional wind gusts over 40 mph are possible along the immediate coastal areas of the Big Bend and adjacent waters.

A risk for brief spin-up tornadoes exists across the Florida/Georgia state line region Sunday and Monday in advance of Fred's anticipated landfall somewhere along the Panhandle shores.